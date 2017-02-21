Video: Is the Syracuse/Duke rivalry actually a rivalry?
Published on February 22, 2017 at 12:39 pm
Published on February 22, 2017 at 12:39 pm
Busing advocates say harsh winters, often with unshoveled sidewalks along with rising crime and poverty, make walking more than a mile to school difficult and unsafe. Read more »
Four years since the Orange joined the ACC, Syracuse-Duke hasn’t emerged as an established rivalry and probably never will, one beat writer argues. Read more »
Students began camping out for Syracuse’s matchup against No. 10 Duke on Sunday afternoon. The vibe in Boeheimburg is different than in recent years. Read more »
