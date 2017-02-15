Syracuse women’s lacrosse blows by Canisius, 18-6

In game one of its doubleheader, No. 6 Syracuse (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) cruised to an 18-6 victory over Canisius (1-2) Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

In just its second game of the year, the Orange played nearly perfectly. SU led 5-0 before Canisius scored its first goal almost 13 minutes in. Freshman Morgan Widner won possession 14 times for Syracuse as the home team dominated the draw. Syracuse also outshot its opponent 41-12, went 14-of-15 on clears and controlled 22 ground balls to Canisius’ 14.

Early in the first, while the game was still competitive, SU calmly passed the ball around the net before peppering Canisius goalie Rebecca VanLaeken with shots. In the first half alone, VanLaeken faced 27.

The SU midfield suffocated the Canisius attack repeatedly. The Orange caused 11 turnovers and sophomore Natalie Wallon led the Orange with four forced errors.

The Golden Griffins only offense came after timeouts called by head coach Scott Teeter. After the stoppage, Canisius would find the rare holes in the Orange defense to test, and beat, freshman goalkeeper Asa Goldstock. The No. 3 recruit in the country, per Inside Lacrosse, struggled as she faced six shots and saved three.

Riley Donahue (one goal, four assists) and Nicole Levy (two goals, three assists) led with five points each. Emily Hawryschuk, Inside Lacrosse’s No. 8 recruit in the country, contributed three goals as well.

Syracuse has a quick turnaround as it faces Binghamton at 7 p.m. tonight in the Carrier Dome.