Syracuse University student reports sexual offense near campus

A Syracuse University student reported a sexual offense occurring Monday night on Marshall Street, police said.

The student reported being approached from behind and being “inappropriately and unwillingly” touched by a male, according to a Department of Public Safety Notice sent to the campus community via email on Tuesday.

The alleged offense occurred on Monday around 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Marshall Street, per the notice.

DPS described the suspect as a 20- to 35-year-old male, about 6 feet tall with a skinny build and scruffy facial hair light in color. He was wearing a zipped-up coat of unknown color and black pants, according to the notice.

The male was last seen headed south on Comstock Avenue. The notice was the first DPS notice of the semester.