Syracuse softball splits at No. 10 Georgia, Winthrop

Syracuse (2-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) split its Saturday doubleheader against No. 10 Georgia (4-0), getting clobbered 14-2, before bouncing back for a 4-0 win versus Winthrop (1-3) in Athens, Georgia.

In the top of the first inning against UGA, Faith Cain smacked a double to right-center field for SU’s only hit of the game. That brought in Alicia Hansen for the Orange’s first run. Sydney O’Hara got caught trying to score a second run for Syracuse, ending the inning.

After that, Georgia never looked back. Against Syracuse ace AnneMarie Gatti, the Bulldogs’ Alissa DiCarlo homered in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. DiCarlo hit two home runs in the game.

The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the third inning. The first three were surrendered by Gatti, the others off of Baylee Douglass.

UGA scored five times in the fourth, including DiCarlo’s second home run of the game, a three-run shot.

The Orange pitching and defense struggled on Saturday. Gatti lasted only two innings, failing to record an out in the third inning while forfeiting three runs. Douglass wasn’t strong either, giving up six earned runs in only one and two-thirds innings pitched.

Syracuse did, however, shut out Winthrop.

Freshman left-hander Alexa Romero started the game in the circle for SU, going five frames without allowing a run. She had a perfect game through three innings and allowed only four hits in a dominant first career win. O’Hara, a senior right-hander, closed the game out, allowing no runs in the final two innings.

Sammy Fernandez led the Orange with three hits and Hannah Dossett followed close behind with two of her own, driving in two of SU’s four runs.

Syracuse is scheduled for a rematch against Winthrop on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in Athens, Georgia, for its fifth and final contest of the opening weekend.