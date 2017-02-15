Syracuse moves within 1 point of bye after 5-2 win at RIT

Behind a 27 shot advantage, Syracuse (12-12-5, 11-4-2 College Hockey America) beat Rochester Institute of Technology (6-23-2, 4-11-2), 5-2, on Friday afternoon at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, New York. SU closed within one point of a first-round bye in the CHA tournament with a win.

Just seconds after the first minute of the game, senior captain Jessica Sibley got the Orange on the board with her second goal in as many games. But 1:56 later Kendall Cornine tied the game on RIT’s first shot of the game. Alysha Burriss put SU back in front about four minutes later and Syracuse finished the period outshooting RIT, 16-1.

The Orange was even more dominant in the second period as it only allowed the Tigers to test junior goalie Abbey Miller a handful of times in the entire 20 minutes. SU extended it’s lead to two goals, 3-1, courtesy of junior defender Megan Quinn’s third goal of the season.

In the final stanza, junior forward Emily Costales put the Orange ahead 4-1 before a full minute had elapsed. Reagan Rust brought RIT back within two goals with around 15 minutes to play. Leading 4-2, Syracuse was able to salt the game away after Savannah Rennie scored the final goal to make it 5-2 with under seven minutes to play.

With the two points and win on Friday, SU (24) now sits eight points clear of Penn State (16) in the CHA standings. If PSU fails to beat first-place Robert Morris Friday night, Syracuse will secure a first-round bye in the CHA tournament, as only six more points are available for the rest of conference play.