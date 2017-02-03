Syracuse men’s basketball game day: What to know about Virginia matchup

Syracuse (14-9, 6-4 Atlantic Coast) takes on No. 9 Virginia (17-4, 7-2) on Saturday at noon. The Orange has won three straight, including a win over then-No. 6 Florida State and an overtime road win against North Carolina State. SU is the hottest its been all season and will look to extend its win streak to four as head coach Jim Boeheim goes for his unofficial 1,000th win.

Here are answers to your pressing game day questions.

How can you watch the game? Syracuse-Virginia will air on ESPN2. Here are channel listings based on provider.

• Time Warner: 301 and 25 for non-digital subscribers

• Verizon Fios: 574 (high-definition) and 74 (standard-definition)

• DirecTV: 209

• Dish Network: 144

• New Visions: 760 (high-definition) and 74 (standard-definition)

How has Virginia’s Marial Shayok improved? He’s become more physical and in turn, a more important scoring factor.

How does Syracuse stack up in terms of the NCAA Tournament? Our beat writers discuss, here.

What’s an area that must improve for SU? The Orange must improve its 3-point defense.

How can I read an expert’s perspective on the Cavs? Here’s a Q&A with Richmond Times-Dispatch Virginia beat writer Mike Barber.

What do our beat writers predict for the game? All three pick Virginia.