Syracuse football redshirt freshmen suspended from all team activities after burglary arrests

Syracuse football redshirt freshmen Jaquwan Nelson and Devon Clarke have been suspended from all team activities by head coach Dino Babers due to a violation of team rules, SU Athletics said in a statement Monday morning.

Nelson and Clarke, both 19 year-olds who have not played in any games for SU, were arrested and charged last week with burglary on SU’s South Campus.

Nelson was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. Clarke was charged Friday with second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said Nelson and Clarke entered a South Campus residence at 241 Winding Ridge Road and stole a pair of “Yeezy” boots, a laptop and a PlayStation 4. The boots cost around $400 per pair and the video game system costs $300.

When reached on his cell phone Sunday afternoon, Clarke quickly hung up. Both Nelson and Clarke have been released from the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Syracuse opens spring practice March 21.