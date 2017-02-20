Music meets fashion: Plug into our generation’s biggest fashion statement

The morning transit on the 344 bus to main campus is struck with silence. It may be due to fatigued bodies that were up late last night studying or watching the Netflix show they couldn’t stop watching at 3 a.m. But for most, the silence is a symbol of something that may be a little more abstract. Something wrapping their ears and thumping their favorite tune. It is the soundtrack giving them purpose to start their day off strong. As they exit the bus, each student touches the pavement and continues their trek plugged into their own universe.

Headphones have become more than a music tool — they have transitioned into being a fashion accessory. The idea of headphones as simply a device to listen to music is dated due to the advances and spaces the product has found itself in. It maintains a meaning of purpose, identity, style, wealth and a possession that most people cannot live without. It can be a symbol of privacy and confidence.



Camille Soriano | Constributing Photographer

“I never leave my house without them,” said Johnny Lail, a student at Onondaga Community College. “I always keep my pair in the car.”

Today, Hollywood’s biggest celebrities and major fashion designers want be part of this empire and are putting their own style and fashion sense into the production of the ear wear. The product that arguably launched this empire into full throttle is Beats by Dr. Dre headphones, which were created in 2006.

Since the launch, Beats has introduced our generation to a whole new way of hearing music and looking good while doing it. The product has inspired other figures to cross over their artistry and expertise into styling of their own headphones. In 2013, Beats by Dr. Dre and renowned designer Alexander Wang teamed up to create Beats x Alexander Wang, becoming the first collaboration for the brand.

Since then, musicians have had their hand at designing their own headphones for their fan base. Rihanna’s headphone collaboration with Dolce & Gabanna — which resembles a king or queen’s crown — sells for over $9,000. Other brands that have followed in pursuit within the last few years include Fendi and Rebecca Minkoff.

A study session or a trek across campus is often not complete with the absence of a music-filled experience to match. For some Syracuse University students, it has become a necessity to take both quality and style into account when choosing what headphones to wear.

“Stylish headphones always make you different especially walking on campus,” said Keshuang Xu, a graduate student studying photography at SU. “More and more of today’s headphones are made to be fashion accessories as much as tools for enjoying music. Looks really matter, at least for me.”

The trend of headphones as an accessory has different meanings to different people. As some use the headphones for music and fashion with their favorite color and styles, there is nothing new about the personal bubble that is created when one plugs into their own world. In fact, for some, the headphones speak for itself.

“I use mine for music purposes and privacy. Sometimes I don’t have music playing, but I still have the headphones in so no one can talk to me,” Jasmine Bogues, a senior fashion design major, said with a laugh.