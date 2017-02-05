John Gillon named ACC Player of the Week

Syracuse fifth-year point guard John Gillon has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. It’s the first time a Syracuse player has won a weekly conference award this season.

Gillon scored 43 points and dished out nine assists in a 100-93 overtime win at North Carolina State on Wednesday. His 43 points tied for fourth most in program history and were the most scored by an SU player since current assistant coach Gerry McNamara scored 43 in the 2004 NCAA Tournament against Brigham Young. Gillon’s nine 3-pointers tied a single-game program record, beating out two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for the PNC Arena single-game record.

In Saturday’s upset of then-No. 9 Virginia, Gillon scored only six points and tallied four assists while turning the ball over four times. He also missed the only 3-pointer he took. Still, it was enough to finish the week with averages of 24.5 points and 6.5 assists to take home player of the week honors. N.C. State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. won ACC Rookie of the Week, partly because of his triple-double against Syracuse.

The Orange (15-9, 7-4 ACC) visits Clemson Tuesday at 8 p.m. with a chance to get its fifth consecutive win.