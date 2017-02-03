Top Stories
Students march down the promenade to protest Trump’s executive order banning refugees
Speakers shared stories of personal fear inside the Milton Atrium on Thursday during a student protest against President Donald Trump’s refugee ban. Read more »
Report: Private university DI FBS football players are employees, NLRB states
The NLRB stated on Tuesday that football players at private, Division I FBS schools should be treated like employees. Read more »
The Whitman School’s receipt of a Charles Koch Foundation grant is raising academic freedom concerns
The Whitman School announced in November its plans to create the Institute for an Entrepreneurial Society, funded by a $1.75 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation. The school’s receipt of the grant has elicited outrage among some SU faculty members. Read more »