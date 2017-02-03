Beat writers predict Virginia to avenge 2016 Elite Eight loss against Syracuse

Before Syracuse (14-9, 6-4 Atlantic Coast) hosts No. 9 Virginia (17-4, 7-2) Saturday in the Carrier Dome, our beat writers predict UVA to avenge its 2016 Elite Eight loss. The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven, with their only loss a two-point defeat at No. 4 Villanova. The Orange has won three straight.

Our beat writers explain their predictions below.

Connor Grossman (14-9)

Pack-men

Virginia 74, Syracuse 70

Virginia one-ups Syracuse on both sides of the court, and it’s not particularly close. The Cavaliers pack-line defense will make it difficult to drive the paint, forcing SU to create its own shot around the perimeter. That makes for a far less dangerous Orange offense. On UVA’s scoring end, its 49.5 field-goal percentage is tops in the ACC. There’s going to be plenty of problems for Syracuse to address, but given how much SU better is at home, expect a close one on Saturday.

Matt Schneidman (11-12)

Fool me once

Virginia 73, Syracuse 62

The Cavaliers are a top-five defensive team in the country so don’t expect Syracuse to extend its streak of scoring 80 or more to four games in a row. Virginia has four rotation players shooting over 40 percent from 3, and we saw how poorly SU defended the long ball against North Carolina State. A win here would be monumental for the Orange, a second against a Top 10 opponent in the same week. But this mini-run for Syracuse may just be providing false hope. The Cavaliers avenge its Elite Eight loss and there’s no Malachi Richardson to save Syracuse this time.

Paul Schwedelson (15-8)

Hoos House

Virginia 64, Syracuse 53

Virginia may be the best team Syracuse faces the rest of the season. The Cavaliers rank third in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com, and lead the ACC with an average of 53.4 points allowed. The Orange, even though its won the last three games, simply isn’t good enough to crack through the Cavaliers’ dominate defense. What gives SU hope is that UVA’s leading scorer, London Perrantes, averages just 12 points per game. While the Cavs are well rounded, it doesn’t have as many dangerous options as other teams Syracuse has faced. But on Saturday it won’t matter as the Orange’s offense can’t crack through with enough points.