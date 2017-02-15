Beat writers offer split predictions for Syracuse-Georgia Tech matchup

Coming off back-to-back losses, Syracuse (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Coast) has an important matchup against Georgia Tech (15-11, 6-7) Sunday night at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets most recently lost at Miami, 70-61.

He’s how our beat writers thing the game will unfold.

Connor Grossman (15-12)

Pesticide

Syracuse 71, Georgia Tech 61

For a Syracuse defense that’s struggled mightily on the road, here’s a bit of good news: Georgia Tech has one of the worst offenses in the ACC. Defensively the Yellow Jackets are very sound, but SU has found ways to score against excellent defenses like Virginia and Louisville. The Orange, despite a surprising loss on the road to Pittsburgh recently, is primed to get its first convincing road win of the season. It comes on the home court of GT, which has seen conference beasts Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina already lose this season. The NCAA Tournament picture starts to get a little (and only a little) clearer.

Matt Schneidman (13-14)

Buzzkill

Syracuse 71, Georgia Tech 64

The Yellow Jackets rank last in the ACC with less than 68 points per game, and their best player is banged up heading into Sunday’s matchup. Ben Lammers, who ranks second in the country with 3.3 blocks per game, is dealing with an ankle injury that may keep him below 100 percent, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. SU ranks one spot ahead of Georgia Tech in the RPI, so it’s safe to say this game could have big-time implications when the ACC tournament ends. Syracuse, with only two road wins to its name this season, gets a much-needed third and escapes Atlanta with a win.

Paul Schwedelson (16-11)

Stung

Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 63

I can’t confidently tell you which way this game will go, but there’s no doubt you’ll have to buckle up down the stretch. Both teams have 11 losses this year and are jockeying for NCAA Tournament position. Georgia Tech ranks last in the ACC in 3-pointers made but fourth in defensive rebounding rate. While Syracuse has struggled defending the perimeter all season, it’s also faced trouble on the glass. The Yellow Jackets have been feisty at home with wins over North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame. SU’s only two road wins came by a combined eight points. Football season is over, but it should be a fun Sunday evening.