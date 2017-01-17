What the first day of the semester really looks like
Published on January 18, 2017 at 1:16 am
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud addressed the campus community on Tuesday in the Life Sciences Complex in what essentially served as a State of the University. Read more »
Syracuse had its best road performance of the year, but it still wasn't enough to beat a dominant North Carolina team on Monday night. Read more »
Since the beginning of the 2016 election cycle, the art world has seen a rise in activism within the community with artists turning to more public mediums to express their feelings and promote political awareness. Read more »
