The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 81-76 win over Wake Forest
Jessica Sheldon | Staff Photographer
Syracuse (12-9, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) defeated Wake Forest ( 12-8, 3-5) Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome, 81-76. The game was tied with two minutes left before the Orange pulled out the victory. Andrew White led all scorers with a season-high 27 points. The Orange went 10-10 from the free throw line and made five of its 11 three point attempts.
Our beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss the close win.
https://bumpers.fm/e/b242mi5ne0c002uhjevg
Published on January 25, 2017 at 12:22 am