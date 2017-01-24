The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 81-76 win over Wake Forest

Syracuse (12-9, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) defeated Wake Forest ( 12-8, 3-5) Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome, 81-76. The game was tied with two minutes left before the Orange pulled out the victory. Andrew White led all scorers with a season-high 27 points. The Orange went 10-10 from the free throw line and made five of its 11 three point attempts.

Our beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss the close win.

https://bumpers.fm/e/b242mi5ne0c002uhjevg



MORE COVERAGE