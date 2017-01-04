The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 77-66 victory against Pittsburgh

Just two days after Syracuse’s first conference win, beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss Syracuse’s (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) 77-66 win over Pittsburgh (12-4, 1-2). Before today, Syracuse had lost five straight against the Panthers. Over a span of 11 minutes and 15 seconds in the first half, Pittsburgh didn’t make a single field goal. The Orange went on a 30-2 run in the first half en route to the victory. Graduate transfers Andrew White and John Gillon led the way with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

