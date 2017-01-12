The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 76-53 victory against Boston College

Less than two weeks after a 15-point loss at Boston College, Syracuse (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) blew out the Eagles (9-9, 2-3) 76-53 in the Carrier Dome. Tyus Battle led the way for SU, scoring a career-high 21 points and flashing perhaps his full potential for the first time in a Syracuse uniform. SU scored 20 points off 20 BC turnovers and held the Eagles’ top threat, Ky Bowman, to only three points. Bowman scored 30 in the teams’ last meeting Jan. 1.

Before Syracuse plays North Carolina on Monday night, our beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss SU’s win over BC.

https://bumpers.fm/e/b1tcsm3c86cg02mdr16g

