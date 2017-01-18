The end of syllabus week is near: here are six things you could be doing.
The first week of classes is drawing to a close and the weekend is nearly upon us. The city has some interesting events lined up this weekend, so here are some places to be and things to see.
Event: Art in the Lobby: Nature’s Landscapes
When: Thursday at 9 a.m.
Where: Liverpool public library
Oil paintings by local artist Diane Sokolowski will be on display.
Event: A Celebration of Needle Arts Exhibit
When: Thursday at 10 a.m.
Where: Madison County Historical Society
The exhibit will showcase quilts, embroidery, cross stitches, beaded work and samplers from the Madison County Historical Society’s collection.
Event: Sean Kirst Book Talk and Signing
When: Thursday, noon–1 p.m.
Where: Erie Canal Museum
Sean Kirst, award-winning author and journalist, will discuss his new CNY-themed book which explores the unique history of the central New York community.
Event: Paint, Drink and Be Merry with CNY Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
When: Saturday at 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: CNYSPCA
Paint a picture, drink some wine and eat some snacks at this charity event to raise money for the SPCA.
Event: History of Onondaga Lake Film Premiere
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Palace Theatre
This film details the history of the Onondaga Lake and its effect over the course of several centuries, on both Syracuse and the American way of life.
Event: Art Exhibit: Works by Nives Marzocchi
When: Saturday at 9 a.m.
Where: Onondaga County Public Library Paine Branch
A multimedia art exhibit with mediums that span from acrylics to sculptures in bronze.
Published on January 19, 2017 at 7:43 am