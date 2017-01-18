The end of syllabus week is near: here are six things you could be doing.

The first week of classes is drawing to a close and the weekend is nearly upon us. The city has some interesting events lined up this weekend, so here are some places to be and things to see.

Event: Art in the Lobby: Nature’s Landscapes

When: Thursday at 9 a.m.

Where: Liverpool public library

Oil paintings by local artist Diane Sokolowski will be on display.

Event: A Celebration of Needle Arts Exhibit

When: Thursday at 10 a.m.

Where: Madison County Historical Society

The exhibit will showcase quilts, embroidery, cross stitches, beaded work and samplers from the Madison County Historical Society’s collection.

Event: Sean Kirst Book Talk and Signing

When: Thursday, noon–1 p.m.

Where: Erie Canal Museum

Sean Kirst, award-winning author and journalist, will discuss his new CNY-themed book which explores the unique history of the central New York community.

Event: Paint, Drink and Be Merry with CNY Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

When: Saturday at 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: CNYSPCA

Paint a picture, drink some wine and eat some snacks at this charity event to raise money for the SPCA.

Event: History of Onondaga Lake Film Premiere

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Palace Theatre

This film details the history of the Onondaga Lake and its effect over the course of several centuries, on both Syracuse and the American way of life.

Event: Art Exhibit: Works by Nives Marzocchi

When: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: Onondaga County Public Library Paine Branch

A multimedia art exhibit with mediums that span from acrylics to sculptures in bronze.