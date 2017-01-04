Syracuse women’s basketball rolls past Boston College, 79-52

Four Syracuse players reached double figures — Brittney Sykes scored a game-high 21 points and Alexis Peterson dished out 14 assists, one shy of the program record — as the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) rolled past Boston College (8-8, 1-2), 79-52, Sunday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. It’s SU’s third straight conference victory.

Briana Day scored in double figures for the second consecutive game, scoring 17 points, blocking one shot and tallying four steals. Peterson’s 14 assists is a personal best for the senior point guard, who entered Sunday as the ACC’s top scorer. Senior forward Isabella Slim finished with 15 points, one off of her career high.

Syracuse, which never trailed, led 36-31 at the half. In the second frame, SU used a 16-0 run to get out to a near 30-point advantage. Syracuse shot 11-of-34 (32.4 percent) from 3-point range and 12-for-16 from the free-throw line. BC got to the charity stripe just once. The Orange had 16 offensive rebounds to BC’s six and totaled 27 points off turnovers to go along with 12 second-chance points.

“I thought that our pressure got them out of their offense, the second half,” Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman said in a statement. “They didn’t run their offense. … We were able to get back down the court in transition and play in the open floor. I thought that was the difference in the game.”

The Orange plays next on Thursday night against North Carolina State in the Carrier Dome.