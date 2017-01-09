Syracuse University student reportedly faces vehicular manslaughter after DWI crash kills passenger

A Syracuse University student is facing vehicular manslaughter and a DWI after a car accident earlier this month left one passenger dead, according to media reports.

The accident occurred in the Bronx on Jan. 5, when Tanbir Islam drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a minivan, according to the New York Daily News. Islam was going 75 miles per hour, three times the speed limit, according to the Daily News.

Islam is a senior information studies student at SU, according to the SU directory.

Islam’s friend, Christopher Hulse, died in the crash, according to media reports.

After Islam was rescued from his car by emergency personnel, he fled the scene, according to the Daily News. He showed up about five hours later at Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries before being arrested, according to the Daily News.

The other passengers in Islam’s car were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, while the driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Daily News.

Police ultimately charged Islam with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, drunken driving and speeding, per the Daily News.

“I’m still trying to piece everything together,” Islam told the Daily News this week. “I can’t process this.”