Syracuse men’s basketball opponent preview: What to know about No. 15 Notre Dame

Syracuse (11-8, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on No. 15 Notre Dame (16-3, 5-1) on Saturday at noon. The Orange has yet to win a game away from the Carrier Dome and is still in search of a marquee win. A victory against the Fighting Irish would satisfy both holes in SU’s NCAA Tournament resume.

Here’s what you need to know about UND.

All-time series: Syracuse leads 29-18

Last time they played: The Orange beat the Fighting Irish, 81-66, on Jan. 28, 2016, in the Carrier Dome last season. Four SU players reached double figures and Notre Dame never came closer than within 12 points in the second half. Syracuse scored 16 first-half points off turnovers in order to build the substantial lead. Current Orange forwards Tyler Lydon and Tyler Roberson scored 15 and nine points, respectively. UND was without starting point guard Demetrius Jackson due to a hamstring injury.

The Notre Dame report: The Fighting Irish’s only losses have come to then-No. 1 Villanova, then-No. 15 Purdue and No. 10 Florida State. Notre Dame has a stellar trio leading the way in junior guard Matt Farrell, senior guard Steve Vasturia and junior forward Bonzie Colson. The three have combined to take 47.4 percent of the Fighting Irish’s field-goal attempts this season. UND averages 81.1 points per game, ranking sixth in the conference.

But perhaps more noteworthy is that the Fighting Irish ranks eighth nationwide in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com as of Wednesday night. While Notre Dame doesn’t have as many big names or flashy freshmen compared to other ACC teams, UND was the only team in the league to win its first five conference games.

How Syracuse beats Notre Dame: The Orange must box out on the defensive end. Colson leads the ACC with 11 double-doubles this season and four 20-point, 10-rebound games. His 10.7 rebounds per game is also tops in the league. Syracuse got crushed on the boards at No. 9 North Carolina on Monday night and can’t afford another showing like that in the rebounding department.

Colson ranks 45th in the country in defensive rebounding rate (25.8) and 78th in offensive rebounding rate (12.7). It’s an area that SU players don’t thrive at outside of Roberson off the bench, but if Syracuse wants any chance of pulling off the upset on the road, it’ll have to avoid getting dominated on the glass for the second time in as many games.

Stat to know: 14.4 percent — Notre Dame commits turnovers on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which ranks seventh in the country per Kenpom.

Player to watch: Matt Farrell, point guard, No. 5

Farrell is averaging 14.2 points, an 11.6 points per game increase compared to last season, which leads the ACC. His 5.5 assists per game ranks third in the conference. But what stands out about Farrell has been his overall command of the Fighting Irish. Against Virginia Tech on Saturday, he stole the ball at half court as the Hokies didn’t pick up an inbounds pass in order to save time. Notre Dame scored on the ensuing possession and it’s been plays like those that don’t necessarily show up in the box score for Farrell, but exhibit his importance to UND.

“I texted him last night while Aaron Rodgers was playing and I said, ‘You’re my Aaron Rodgers,’” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said on Monday, “and he texted me back, ‘Yeah, he’s a beast and got a great beard.’ We tease about his beard, but he has really set a tone for us.”