Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Boston College matchup

Syracuse (10-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) looks to bounce back from its loss at Virginia Tech last Tuesday when it hosts Boston College (9-8, 2-2) in the Carrier Dome on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Eagles shocked the Orange in a 96-81 win on New Year’s Day at Conte Forum, when freshman guard Ky Bowman scored a game-high 30 points and Boston College shot a lights-out 61.5 percent from 3-point range.

Here are the answers to all your game day questions.

How can you watch the game? Syracuse-BC will air on the YES Network, which can be found on the following channels in the Syracuse area:

Time Warner: Channel 321 (SD & HD) and channel 53 for non-digital customers

Verizon Fios: Channel 576 (HD) and 76 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 631 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Not available

New Visions: Channel 762 (HD) and 76 (SD)

Outside of the Syracuse area, the game may be viewable on the following networks:

• FOX Sports South

• FOX Sports Carolinas

• FOX Sports Sun

• FOX Sports Midwest Plus

• FOX Sports Indiana Plus

• Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic

• NESN Plus

• ROOT Sports Pittsburgh

• SportsTime Ohio

• FOX Sports Detroit Plus

• FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus

• FOX Sports West

• ROOT Sports Rocky Mountains

• ROOT Sports Northwest

