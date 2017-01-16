Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner joins leaders across the nation in signing letter to advocate immigration laws

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner recently signed a nationally-circulated letter urging United States President Barack Obama to continue supporting programs such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to ensure protection for immigrants before he leaves office.

Composed by the Cities for Action coalition, the letter specifically addressed the program and urged the renewal of temporary protections for those who are unable to return to their country of origin.

Incoming President-elect Donald Trump has been critical of Obama’s immigration policies and frequently used anti-immigration rhetoric during his campaign, leaving some worried he could quickly shut down programs, such as the DACA, once taking office.

Miner, along with 30 other leaders across the nation — including other mayors in New York state— signed the letter.

“Certainly, there is a great deal of uncertainty as to whether the new administration will look upon DACA in the same way as the current one does,” said Lawrence Palinkas, a professor of social policy and health at the University of Southern California. “In general, perhaps the most immediate impact if the order is renewed would be a reduction in anxiety because of the uncertainty of the future and the stress of the situation.”

Those between the ages of 15 and 31 are eligible to apply for DACA, but must be in good standing with the law, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The benefits expire after two years, and some leaders across the nation who took part in signing the letter are asking for an extension before Obama leaves office.

“Cities are committed to doing the right thing for our immigrant and refugee populations,” Miner said in a press release after the letter was published. “These individuals bring vibrancy to our neighborhoods and the entrepreneurs fueling economic growth. They are involved parents in our schools and active members of our communities.”

Miner also said the city of Syracuse would do its part in ensuring a welcoming environment for immigrants.

Janet Moon, an attorney specializing in immigration law in the Syracuse area, has been advising her clients to avoid applying for DACA as a new applicant and only renewing their status. But she said she has seen a rise in numbers of clients wanting to know more about their rights since the election in November.

“On a personal level, it would be devastating for the recipients if DACA is withdrawn or not renewed,” Moon said. “They will lose permission to work legally.”

Moon added that DACA applicants will be in limbo because they have submitted information to officials, unsure of whether that information could be used against them as undocumented immigrants when Trump’s administration takes office.

DACA is not an official law, but the order provides undocumented immigrants a chance to start a life by receiving fair wages and employment.

While the signing of the letter to the Obama administration might not have a large executive impact, Moon said she believes it is important to let the citizens of Syracuse know that support is in the community.

“There could be an immediate cancellation of the DACA program under the Trump administration,” Moon said. “If they do cancel the program, do they then seek enforcement? We just have to wait and see, especially immigration attorneys.”

Palinkas, though, said he believes the claims made by the President-elect may not be seen through.

“It’s not as easy as Trump thinks it will be, to undo all previous executive orders,” Palinkas said. “What Obama decides to do over the next few days will not necessarily have an impact on future orders, but will be able to keep immigration a front and center issue for those who wish to move forward with legislation.”