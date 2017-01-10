Syracuse ice hockey falls to Cornell, 7-2

Syracuse (5-10-5, 4-2-2 College Hockey America) fell to Cornell (10-5-1, 6-2-1 Eastern College Athletic) 7-2 on Tuesday night at Lynah Rink in Ithaca, New York. The offensive outburst from the Big Red featured seven different goal scorers and a three-goal third period.

Cornell began the scoring early, as Diana Buckley scored unassisted. Twelve minutes later, Jaime Bourbonnais made it a two-goal margin. Syracuse cut the Big Red lead in half before the first intermission, though, courtesy of Savannah Rennie’s powerplay goal, her third on the year.

But in the second period it was Cornell again on the attack. Kaitlin Doering scored to make it 3-1 before Allie Munroe responded for SU. Cornell regained a two goal lead off the stick of Paige Lewis before the end of the second period.

Cornell dominated the third period, outscoring the Orange 3-0 thanks to goals from Pippy Gerace (powerplay), Brianna Veerman and Grace Graham.

Maddi Welch started in net for SU and allowed six goals before freshman Ady Cohen replaced her with just over eight minutes left in the game. Welch made 12 saves on 18 shots faced.

Syracuse remains at second place in the CHA and heads home to Tennity Ice Pavilion for a weekend series with Penn State beginning on Friday.