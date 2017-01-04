Syracuse football recruiting: Holy Cross freshman LB Jesse Conners to walk on at SU

Holy Cross freshman linebacker Jesse Conners will transfer to Syracuse as a walk on and, because he did not play last season, be eligible this fall as a redshirt freshman. Syracuse.com’s Stephen Bailey first reported the news.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pittsford, New York, native graduated from Salisbury (Connecticut) School in 2016. He recorded 88 tackles, seven for loss, and six interceptions in two years at the school. He caught 45 passes for 895 and six touchdowns on offense, earning him All-New England honors.

Out of high school, he drew interest from schools such as Princeton, Villanova and Holy Cross. He did not receive an FBS scholarship offer.

Eight former Syracuse football players have left the program this offseason, including Jordan Fredericks and Kendall Moore. The Orange has, however, picked up several transfers since the end of the 2016 season: Notre Dame cornerback Devin Butler, junior college linebacker Ryan Guthrie, JUCO defensive end Brandon Berry, JUCO tight end Ravian Pierce.

Conners will enroll at SU this spring, per Syracuse.com.