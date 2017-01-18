Lawyer of man charged with murdering SU student seeks dismissal of related tampering charge

The lawyer for one of the men charged with murdering a Syracuse University student is looking to dismiss a related charge of tampering with a witness.

Cameron Isaac, 23, appeared in Syracuse City Court on Thursday morning for a pretrial hearing regarding a charge of tampering with a witness in the fourth degree. Isaac’s lawyer, Lance Cimino, told Judge James Cecile that he intends to motion to have the charge dismissed. Isaac will appear in court for another pretrial hearing on Feb. 21.

Isaac, along with Ninimbe Mitchell, 20, was arrested two months ago and charged with murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in relation to Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan’s death. He faces those charges in Onondaga County Court.

Isaac received the tampering charge in early December because he asked a witness not to testify against him, according to authorities. Cimino on Thursday said he is seeking to have it dismissed because the information in the charge “doesn’t allege a violation.”

It’s possible the tampering charge has been included as part of Isaac’s indictment in the county court along with the other charges. Cimino said Isaac has already been indicted in that court, but because he hasn’t yet been arraigned, it’s unclear on what charges he was indicted.

If the tampering charged was included in the indictment, actions on it will be discontinued in city court and moved to county court. In any case, Cimino said he will make a motion to sever the charge.

Isaac’s arraignment in county court has not yet been scheduled, Cimino said.

Isaac and Mitchell have been held since Nov. 17 in the Onondaga County Justice Center.