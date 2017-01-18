Inauguration Day is upon us
Published on January 19, 2017 at 1:09 am
Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Friday, and his path to the presidency was made possible largely by voters in rural America. Voters in parts of central New York are representative of that population. Read more »
Liberal columnist Cole Jermyn takes a look at the successes of President Barack Obama’s administration and how Obama's legacy will be affected by President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration. Read more »
Jeff Maize, a senior sport management major, reflects on his past four years as a sports manager for the Syracuse men’s basketball team — from going to the Final Four to interning for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com