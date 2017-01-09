Hoople Building demolished over break after months-long delay

The Hoople Building on the corner of Waverly and South Crouse avenues was demolished over the winter break, according to an email sent by Pete Sala, the vice president and chief facilities officer at Syracuse University.



The building was demolished to make way for the National Veterans Resource Complex. Hoople was originally slated to be torn down in October, but was pushed back to November and eventually the end of the semester.



Sala said in the email that the demolition was scheduled for January to avoid conflicts with pedestrians during the academic semester.



Site restoration will continue until the end of January before construction can begin on the NVRC. The NVRC will be a hub for veterans’ resources and organizations on the SU campus.



Here are more updates Sala gave regarding other campus construction projects:

Construction continued on a new elevator and accessible restroom in Flanagan Gym and is slated to be completed in March. The renovations will increase the accessibility of the building.

A contractor completed projects started over the summer and additional renovations occurred in the accessible restrooms in Haven Hall and DellPlain Hall.

Renovations to the ground floor of Lyman Hall were completed and SU Ambulance will move into the space soon. They are currently located at 804 University Ave.

Changes were made in Booth Garage to allow for the relocation of Department of Public Safety vehicles from their current location in the Q4 lot.