Gallery: Syracuse men’s basketball falls at No. 9 North Carolina, 85-68

One of the country’s best offensive rebounding teams, No. 9 North Carolina (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast), burned Syracuse down low, grabbing 18 offensive boards and totaling 20 second-chance points in its 85-68 victory over Syracuse (11-8, 3-3) on Monday night at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. SU could not avenge its 2016 Final Four loss to North Carolina from over nine months ago. Syracuse plays next on Saturday at Notre Dame.