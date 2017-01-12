Former Syracuse defender Miles Robinson selected by Atlanta with the second overall pick

Miles Robinson was selected by the Atlanta United FC with the second overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday, the highest a Syracuse player has ever been selected.

The former Syracuse defender signed a Generation Adidas contract and left the Orange after just two years, becoming the youngest player in program history to leave for the MLS.

Robinson’s was a first-team All-American and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference defender of the year. He finished tied for third on the team in goals and was a key component of a defense that had 11 shutouts on the season.

The sophomore missed two games earlier in the season play for the United States Under-20 National Team.

Robinson was the first Syracuse player selected in this year’s draft. Teammates Chris Nanco and Liam Callahan are also in the draft.