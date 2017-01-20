Donald Trump sworn is as 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, marking the start of a new age of American politics as he vowed to transfer power from Washington elites to “the people.”

Trump, 70, spoke shortly after noon to a crowd noticeably smaller than ones at past inaugurations, characterizing the United States as a faltering country with a declining middle class, rampant crime and unemployment. Addressing the country’s people, the former business mogul declared that with the commencement of his presidency, the U.S. “is your country.”

Trump was sworn in at noon by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. The oath was given using two bibles: one that Trump received from his mother years ago and another from President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration.

He began his 16-minute inaugural speech a few minutes after, strongly emphasizing the fact that he will be rebuild the country and make “America first.”

“Today’s ceremony has very special meaning,” Trump said. “We are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

Trump spoke of “American carnage” that has faced the U.S. over the last years, saying that crimes, gangs and drugs have “robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.”

Trump said America has invested millions overseas and made other countries wealthy, while the American infrastructure has fallen into decay.

“The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from our homes and redistributed all around the world,” Trump said.

But now, Trump said the country will rebuild highways, airports and other infrastructure, and follow two simple rules: “buy American and hire American.”

Trump also said the country will no longer accept politicians who are “all talk and no action” and eradicate “radical Islamic terrorism” from the world.

He also said that it was important that the United States, while its people may have disagreements, stay united, because then the country will be “totally unstoppable.” Americans should have no fear, Trump said, because the country is protected by the military, law enforcement and God.

Trump ended his speech by saying that Americans will no longer be ignored, and that it is the beginning of a new millennium.

“Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny,” Trump said. “Together we will make America strong again. We will make American wealthy again. We will America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together we will make America great again.”