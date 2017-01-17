Chancellor’s address to Syracuse University community was substantive, and should continue in future

In his formal address to the Syracuse University community on Tuesday, Chancellor Kent Syverud followed through on delivering informative and substantive updates on upcoming initiatives and university-related issues.

Syverud addressed the Sanctuary Campus movement, the Department of Education’s Title IX investigation into SU’s handling of a sexual assault case and the state of SU’s finances. In the realm of initiatives, Syverud revealed two new plans to advance the Academic Strategic Plan — which is one of the three parts of his greater Fast Forward Syracuse initiative — and said the university will soon begin developing a long-term plan to finance its development

The unveiling of these initiatives and updates on issues facing SU made Syverud’s speech an on-target and effective address to begin the spring 2017 semester. The address was refreshing and touched on the university’s most important concerns: its fiscal state and Syverud’s bread basket of Fast Forward initiatives.

Moving forward, the administration should continue to hold these addresses on a semesterly basis, especially considering the event was in high-demand and filled the entirety of the Milton Atrium in the Life Sciences Complex.

The administration should also consider hosting these addresses in larger on-campus venues — such as Hendricks Chapel or Goldstein Auditorium in the Schine Student Center — to accommodate larger audiences given Tuesday’s success. Members of the SU community should have as much access as possible to hear updates regarding the most pertinent issues the administration deals with.

With these logistical tweaks and a commitment to strong communication through consistent addresses, the administration can nurture the better informed campus SU stakeholders have been waiting for.