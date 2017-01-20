Beat writers predict winner of Syracuse-Notre Dame men’s basketball

Syracuse (11-8, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on No. 15 Notre Dame (16-3, 5-1) on Saturday at noon. The Orange has yet to win a game away from the Carrier Dome and is still in search of a marquee win. A victory against the Fighting Irish would satisfy both holes in SU’s NCAA Tournament resume. Syracuse has won four straight against Notre Dame including last year’s 15-point upset at home.

Here’s how our beat writers predict the game will unfold.

Connor Grossman (11-8)

Homesick

Notre Dame 83, Syracuse 71

There’s not much use in predicting a “signature” win for Syracuse’s resume until one actually comes to fruition. SU will have chances against Florida State, Duke and Louisville, just to name a few of the ACC obstacles that still lie ahead. But the Orange has looked inept on the road this season, and going up against a Notre Dame team with one loss in conference play, there’s little hope for the visitors on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the conference, and they’re just as good at defending the 3. That’s how UND tabs Syracuse with its fourth conference loss.

Matt Schneidman (10-9)

Luck of the Orange

Syracuse 73, Notre Dame 71

Syracuse has won four straight against Notre Dame, including last year’s tilt in the Carrier Dome when the Orange scored 44 first-half points. Jim Boeheim is 16-5 against Mike Brey, and the Fighting Irish is coming off its first conference loss to Florida State earlier this week. You won’t find any numbers on paper that give the Orange a sliver of hope to win this one; ND is the best foul-shooting team in the country and a top-10 offensive team, among other areas of strength. Just trust me, or call me crazy. Syracuse gets its first signature win.

Paul Schwedelson (12-7)

Taking a south bend

Notre Dame 77, Syracuse 65

If you judge individual talent, Notre Dame may not stack up with some of the other top teams in the conference, but the Fighting Irish is one of the best all-around teams in the nation. UND is 8-3 in games decided by 10 points or less, a testament to its ability to win ugly. Bonzie Colson leads the ACC with 12 10-rebound games and 11 double-doubles. Syracuse can’t afford to get beat on the boards in a second straight game, but don’t expect that to happen.