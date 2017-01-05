5 must-watch tv shows new this season

It’s 2017, and the dawn of January brings with it the promise of amazing new shows and new seasons of all-time favorites — “Game of Thrones,” I’m looking at you. So, how would you spend the next few gloomy weeks when you would rather live in a bunker like Kimmy Schmidt than go out in the cold unless you absolutely need to? Well, I for one, will be cooped up in my room devouring a season a day. And I recommend you do that too.

“But I want a fresh new show,” you say? “I want something other people can’t spoil for me,” you say? Well, say no more. Here’s a look at five new shows that will keep you hooked to your screens.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Now available on Netflix

Netflix’s highest acclaimed show of this season, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” has created a lot of buzz ever since news of its production came out. The highlight of the show is probably Neil Patrick Harris in the role of the antagonist Count Olaf. With a fan-made trailer and pictures of NPH in his role teasing the arrival of the show, ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ plays on the nostalgic anticipation of its former readers who are now old enough to have Netflix accounts of their own. After a movie that didn’t do the books justice, it’ll be interesting to see if the series can keep up with Lemony Snicket’s well-loved work.

The Young Pope

Currently airing on HBO

This show is definitely going to raise some eyebrows, if not ratings for HBO. “The Young Pope” created a twitter meme storm. Google it, and you won’t be disappointed. A brash drama about the inner workings of the Vatican under a young, tyrannical, modern day, pop-culture obsessed American Pope, this is a show you probably don’t want to tell your grandmother about. With its pompous and controversial characters, an extravagant plot line and, well, Jude Law in the titular role, it will shock you, surprise you, also make you laugh, but most of all, this show will entertain you.

Riverdale

Premiering Jan. 26 on The CW

The CW brings to us yet another show about a bunch of good looking teenagers solving a mystery. But what makes ‘Riverdale’ different? For one, it marks the return of Cole Sprouse — one half of the twin duo that starred in the Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” — to television once again, this time as the goofy Jughead Jones.

With a much darker and mysterious theme, the beloved comics will present the universally loved comic book characters in a more serious light. While this show might not be appropriate for your 10-year-old sister who loves Archie Comics, “Riverdale” is set out to change your view of Archie and his friends with a gritty murder mystery that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. If not anything else, watch it for “Stranger Things” actor Shannon Purser recurring as the ever-annoying Ethel.

Powerless

Premiere: Feb. 2 on NBC

Can’t decide which superhero-based show to watch next? How about a show following the life of a normal, day-to-day non-super, set in the DC universe? “Powerless” follows the life of an ordinary human, portrayed by Vanessa Hudgens, who lands a job at Wayne Security. Yes, we’re thinking of the same Wayne.

After a number of shows about superheroes, their sidekicks and their aunts and uncles, “Powerless” is a breath of fresh air. Trust me, I love supers as much as any other comic book fan out there, but for once it’ll be exciting to see how important the role of an ordinary civilian plays out — though it might be at a job working for Batman.

Santa Clarita Diet

Premiere: Feb. 3 on Netflix

The golden age of streaming brings with it another Hollywood A-lister that decided to divert its talents from the big screen to laptops everywhere. Starring Drew Barrymore as suburban Cali mom turned zombie — who would have thought of that? — the show is a horror-comedy parody of the impending zombie apocalypse. If seeing human flesh being eaten in “Hannibal” was never your thing, ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ should make you laugh at its absurdity. This is Drew Barrymore at her finest, folks.

Malvika Randive is a freshman majoring in english and textual studies. Her column appears weekly in Pulp. she can be reached at mnrandive@syr.edu