Men's Basketball

The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s win over Boston University

Jacob Greenfeld | Assistant Photo Editor

Freshman Tyus Battle scored seven points and dished out three assists in the Orange victory.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Syracuse (6-3) defeated Boston University (4-6) 99-77 in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon. Leading the way for the Orange was John Gillon and Taurean Thompson who scored 23 and 22 points, respectively. Our beat writers Connor Grossman and Matt Schneidman discuss the Orange victory, and what it means in the context of the season.

https://bumpers.fm/e/b167crogm6cg02ujgu5g

Comments

Top Stories