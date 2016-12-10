The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s win over Boston University
Jacob Greenfeld | Assistant Photo Editor
Syracuse (6-3) defeated Boston University (4-6) 99-77 in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon. Leading the way for the Orange was John Gillon and Taurean Thompson who scored 23 and 22 points, respectively. Our beat writers Connor Grossman and Matt Schneidman discuss the Orange victory, and what it means in the context of the season.
Published on December 10, 2016 at 5:23 pm