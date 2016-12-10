Taurean Thompson has career day in Syracuse’s 99-77 victory over Boston University

On a team with shooters like Andrew White and Tyler Lydon, Taurean Thompson doesn’t have to shoulder the bulk of Syracuse’s offense. Coming off the bench every game, he slots into the role of a supporting cast member.

The freshman had shown flashes of his sturdy jumper, and head coach Jim Boeheim even dubbed him SU’s best mid-post player. Yet nothing significant had to come to fruition outside of a couple 12-point games.

To break out for a career day on Saturday, it took Boston University playing a zone. It took Boeheim calling out his bench players’ lack of production. It took Thompson getting greedy, trusting he had the best stroke of anyone on the floor and seizing every shooting opportunity. The result was a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

“It was kind of an ‘I told you so moment’ from me,” White said of Thompson. “He’s patient and he makes the right plays … For a freshman to respond with the kind of game he had, it’s good, man.

“He can do a little bit of everything with the ball.”

As Syracuse (6-3) rolled Boston Univeristy (4-6), 99-77, Thompson emerged alongside John Gillon as the stars of the afternoon. Both entered the game off the bench and combined to bury 17-of-22 shots and score 55 points. While Gillon leaned heavily on the 3-ball, Thompson worked along the cracks in the Terriers’ zone. He frequently anchored himself atop the post and pulled up from mid-range.

When he muscled his way underneath the basket, BU provided little resistance. Thompson stood taller than all five of the visiting starters and generated second-chance point opportunities with a team-leading four offensive rebounds.

In previous games when Thompson’s flared some offense, he’s negated the production by getting lost in the Orange’s zone defense and giving up as many points on the other end of the floor. That wasn’t the case on Saturday, and Thompson stitched together the best game of his short career.

‘I was just playing my game,” Thompson said. “Playing in the middle of the zone I think I’m real good because I can score, pass and I have a lot of options.”

After Boeheim lashed out at his bench players, demanding they be ready to play whenever called upon, Thompson’s contributions came quickly. With Syracuse and BU jockeying for the lead as the first half wound down, the freshman tied the game with his first bucket and then gave SU the lead with his second.

In 13 first-half minutes, Thompson tallied 12 points and a team-leading five rebounds. Boeheim rewarded the jolt from Thompson by starting him over Dajuan Coleman in the second half. Limiting Coleman to nine total minutes might be as impressive as any numbers Thompson put up on Saturday.

The senior center entered the day averaging 14 points and 29 minutes in his last three games, arguably the Orange’s most consistent performer in that stretch. Thompson’s shot was the only threat to Coleman’s hot streak, and the freshman completely neutralized his veteran teammate. Thompson rattled off nine quick points in the first four minutes of the second half.

“People don’t know Taurean can shoot,” freshman Tyus Battle said, “…but that’s what he looks to do. He’ll definitely knock down open jump shots.”

Thompson’s longest jumper of the game caught his entire team by surprise. Sandwiched in the middle of his nine-point tear, Thompson planted himself behind the arc on the opposite side of Syracuse’s bench. Frank Howard handed off possession to Thompson as SU momentarily slowed up its transition offense.

Like Thompson had done all game, he cocked his arms back with room and unfurled a shot, this one his 10th of the game. Like Thompson had done all nearly game, he buried it. The Carrier Dome erupted as Thompson, appropriately enough, celebrated the first 3-pointer of his career.

“That felt good,” Thompson said with a smile spread across his face. “I was just in motion. I was just flowing. I knew it was going to go in before it went in.”

But it wasn’t just that shot. It was the one that came after and the eight before it. Thompson was moving and ensured the offense continued to flow en route to its second-highest point total of the season. Sure, Thompson doesn’t look the part of an offensive centerpiece, but that doesn’t matter. He played it.