Syracuse resident commends Jill Stein for funding recount

Regarding all the hype about election rigging and voter fraud by Donald Trump, he should ideally applaud Jill Stein’s paying to have a recount in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Stein, who has nothing personally to gain from a recount, only wanted to verify the integrity of the vote. Considering the possibility of hacking, a check of the system is not unreasonable.

Rather than supporting the recount, Trump characteristically lashed out at Stein and Hillary Clinton and tweeted that he would have won the popular vote had there not been massive voter fraud in California, New Hampshire and Virginia. Republicans have tried to block a recount.

Since winning the popular vote would have given Trump somewhat of a mandate, why is he not asking and paying for a recount in the states which he claimed had voter fraud? I think he should put up or shut up!

Gloria W. Sage

Syracuse, NY