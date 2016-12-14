Syracuse men’s soccer Chris Nanco invited to MLS Player Combine

Syracuse senior forward Chris Nanco has been invited to the 2017 Major League Soccer Player Combine ahead of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He was one of 53 Division I players, who’ve completed their college eligibility, to receive the invitation. The combine will run Jan. 8-12 in Los Angeles, before the Jan. 13 draft.

Nanco led the Orange with 15 points in his fourth and final season with SU. His career-high seven goals tied for eighth in the conference, earning him First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. Should Nanco get drafted, he will become SU’s sixth pick in the last three years. Julian Buescher and Ben Polk were drafted in last year’s first round by DC United and the Portland Timbers, respectively. In 2015, Alex Bono, Skylar Thomas and Jordan Murrell all were selected.

Bobby Muuss, the head coach of national runner-up Wake Forest and this year’s Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year, singled out Nanco, calling him “dangerous.”

Nanco scored two goals in Syracuse’s ACC tournament victory against Pittsburgh and added another in an NCAA tournament win over Dartmouth. SU finished 12-4-4 with its loss North Carolina in the Sweet 16.