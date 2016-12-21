Syracuse football tight end Kendall Moore to transfer, becomes eighth player to leave program this offseason

Syracuse football senior tight end Kendall Moore announced on Monday that he will use his fifth year of eligibility to play elsewhere, becoming the eighth player to leave the SU program this offseason.

It was the best of times playing for @CuseFootball ,but i have officially made the decision to transfer for my fifth year of eligibility. — BlackBeltKdot (@_KDOT87) December 26, 2016

Because the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder missed most of his junior season (2015) due to injury, he will get a fifth year. He caught only one pass in 12 games this season for an SU team that finished 4-8 under first-year head coach Dino Babers. As a freshman in 2013, Moore scored one touchdown in 12 games. Over the last three seasons, he caught only eight passes in 25 games. One of his catches came against Villanova in the 2014 season opener, when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime.

The other seven former SU players to transfer are Chauncey Scissum, Tyler Cross, Jordan Fredericks, Alryk Perry, Austin Wilson, Jon Burton and Corey Winfield.