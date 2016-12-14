Syracuse football lands 4-star JUCO tight end Ravian Pierce

Syracuse football landed one of its highest-ranked recruits in head coach Dino Babers’ first full recruiting class. Ravian Pierce, a 4-star junior college tight, committed to the Orange on Thursday. Scout.com first reported the news and Babers later tweeted that Syracuse landed Pierce and fellow JUCO commit Ryan Guthrie.

Scout lists Pierce at 6 feet, 3 inches and 225 pounds. Pierce had offers from Florida, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Florida, Southern Mississippi and Central Florida, per the recruiting service. He had visited Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.

During the 2016 season, Pierce attended Southwest Mississippi Community College. He caught 50 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Syracuse will lose tarting tight end Cameron MacPherson and backup Josh Parris to graduation while Trey Dunkelberger transferred to Western Illinois. SU returns just rising redshirt senior Kendall Moore and rising junior Kyle Kleinberg at the position.