Superlatives from Syracuse’s 93-60 blowout loss to St. John’s

In a flat-out embarrassment, Syracuse (7-5) reached five nonconference losses for the first time in program history by losing to lowly St. John’s (6-7), 93-60, in the Carrier Dome on Wednesday night. The Orange has now lost to the Red Storm each of the past three seasons, and the most recent defeat sent fans filing to the exits with over eight minutes remaining in the game.

Here are superlatives from SU’s 33-point loss.

The Big Moment – Syracuse coming out for the second half

There was a glimmer of hope for Syracuse when the Orange funneled out for the start of the second half, trailing by 10 in a game that didn’t seem as close as the score indicated. But the Orange laid an egg in the latter 20 minutes, completely folding over for a St. John’s team that simply looked like it wanted to win more. The end result of a game that was contested at half was the Syracuse walk-ons entering with a minute and a half left, in what can only be described as humiliation in the Carrier Dome.

Stud – Malik Ellison

The St. John’s sophomore not only scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists, but he locked down Syracuse’s leading scorer, Andrew White, for a vast majority of the game. White was held to a season-low two points and only shot two 3-pointers, while Ellison shot 5-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep on the other end.

Dud – Andrew White

White didn’t put the ball in the hoop until 16:49 remained in the game. He put back a missed layup on top of a foul but missed the ensuing free throw – one of four SU missed in four seconds of game time. White entered the game averaging almost nine 3-point attempts per game but only hoisted a pair on Wednesday. He finished shooting 1-of-6 from the field and he turned the ball over four times as Ellison rendered him ineffective for the majority of the night.

Highlight – Bashir Ahmed throws down alley-oop

Seconds after Frank Howard shanked a dunk at one end, Ahmed threw down an emphatic two-handed slam off a lob from Marcus LoVett at the other end to put the Red Storm up 26 with 6:24 to go. It encapsulated a dominant performance from the visitors, especially in a second half where a lifeless Syracuse team was repeatedly bullied by a team that had no means doing so on paper.

Lowlight – Frank Howard steps on baseline while inbounding

Amid a litany of clumsy errors for Syracuse in the first half, the point guard’s gaffe may have been the most inexcusable. While inbounding the ball out of a timeout, Howard stepped on the baseline to give the ball back to the Red Storm. It was one of 10 first-half turnovers for the Orange, which the Red Storm scored 18 points off of to get out to a 10-point lead at the break.