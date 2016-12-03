Man charged with murdering Syracuse University student reportedly asked witness to not testify

One of the men charged with murdering Syracuse University student Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan asked a witness not to testify, according to Syracuse.com.

Cameron Isaac, 23, of North Syracuse, was charged Thursday with tampering with a witness, per Syracuse.com.

Isaac and Ninimbe Mitchell, 20, were each arrested last month and charged with murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Yuan, 23, of China, was found dead behind the Springfield Garden Apartments located on Caton Drive on Sept. 30. Drugs were in Yuan’s car upon the arrival of law enforcement, which led law enforcement to believe there had been a drug deal gone wrong, Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway said last month. Isaac and Mitchell are suspected of robbing Yuan before shooting and killing him.

The two suspects are being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center without bail.