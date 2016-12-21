Here are The Daily Orange’s most popular opinion pieces of 2016

The Daily Orange’s Editorial Board and columnists took on a number of hot topics this year. Here’s a column-by-column breakdown of the most-read D.O. Opinion pieces of 2016.

Editorial Board

The Daily Orange Editorial Board encouraged the Syracuse University community to take a step back and consider where the university stood as a collective student body following the death of sophomore student Britny Kabic.

Business Column

Business columnist Theo Horn urged the Syracuse community to dial in its support for Verizon strikers whose job security was threatened by the corporation’s outsourcing and unethical treatment of its workers.

Conservative Column

Conservative columnist Kyle O’Connor argued before February’s Iowa caucus that Donald Trump was the Republican Party’s best option for president of the United States. Trump went on to claim the victory in November.

Environment Column

Environment columnist Victoria Chen explained why the Syracuse-based New York State Fair should adopt more environmentally sustainable agricultural practices.

Gender and Sexuality Column

Gender and Sexuality columnist Brontë Schmit argued that Breitbart News Network technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos underwent a socially-dangerous college tour that was based on skewed perspectives of feminism. Schmit encouraged student activists to speak up more often to counter hate speech incited by figures like Yiannopoulos.

Liberal Column

Liberal columnist Joanna Orland accused residents of Whitesboro, New York of contributing to institutional racism against Native Americans. Orland’s column followed a townwide vote that showed 75 percent of Whitesboro residents were in favor of maintaining the town’s seal, which Orland said depicted an anti-Native American scenario.

Student Life Column

Student Life columnist Rashika Jaipuriar argued that “sororities should first and foremost be about sisterhood and genuine connections,” after then-Syracuse University senior Alex Purdy released a viral video in January that criticized her experience with Greek life and called for a #SororityRevamp.

Technology Column

Technology columnist Paul Sarconi listed five things he learned about the gaming industry from his interview with Peter Moore, the former executive vice president and current chief competition officer of Electronic Arts Inc.