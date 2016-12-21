Graphical breakdown of Syracuse men’s basketball’s 80-56 victory over Cornell
Jeff Anderson | Contributing Photographer
After getting rocked in its last outing against St. John’s, Syracuse (8-5) beat Cornell (3-9), 80-56, to wrap up its nonconference schedule. Syracuse was led by 20 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore Tyler Lydon. Here’s a graphical breakdown of the Orange’s victory.
Published on December 27, 2016 at 10:37 pm