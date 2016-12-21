Men's Basketball

Graphical breakdown of Syracuse men’s basketball’s 80-56 victory over Cornell

Jeff Anderson | Contributing Photographer

The Orange was led by Tyler Lydon (20) and Taurean Thompson (12) who had 20 and 18 points, respectively.

By Lucy NalandPresentation Director

After getting rocked in its last outing against St. John’s, Syracuse (8-5) beat Cornell (3-9), 80-56, to wrap up its nonconference schedule. Syracuse was led by 20 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore Tyler Lydon. Here’s a graphical breakdown of the Orange’s victory.

cornellgfx7

cornellgfx6

cornellgfx8

cornellgfx5

cornellgfx4

