Gallery: Syracuse women’s basketball cruises past Niagara, 109-60

No. 20 Syracuse (8-3) cruised past Niagara, 109-60, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome. Fifth-year senior guard Brittney Sykes scored 23 points in just over three quarters of play, while Briana Day had 19 points and Alexis Peterson 13. The Orange has won four straight nonconference games at home. After more than a week off, SU will play in the Florida Sunshine Classic then start conference play at the end of the month.