Gallery: Syracuse men’s basketball demolishes Eastern Michigan, 105-57

Syracuse (7-4) drubbed Eastern Michigan (6-5), 105-57, on Monday night in the Carrier Dome to get back in the win column after losing to Georgetown on Saturday afternoon. John Gillon and Frank Howard provided a spark for Jim Boeheim after the head coach said he wasn’t getting enough from his players on Saturday. Tyler Roberson also got back into the mix and Andrew White looked like he started figuring out his shot selection. See our best shots from the game above.