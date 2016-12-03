Driver arrested for possible DWI after flipping car upside down near Syracuse University campus

A driver flipped his car upside down on the 700 block of Ostrom Avenue early Saturday morning.

Syracuse Police Department officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at 12:51 a.m. on Saturday. The cause for the car flipping is unclear.

A witness to the car crash said the driver appeared to be uninjured and walked to a nearby ambulance by himself.

An officer with Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety said the driver, who is not affiliated with the university, refused to receive medical treatment and was arrested on the suspicion of driving while intoxicating.

While talking to SPD and DPS officers, the driver appeared to refuse to take a sobriety test, insisting that he was not a drunk driver. He was then handcuffed and taken away in a police vehicle.

A truck appeared on the scene at about 1:30 a.m. to remove the vehicle.