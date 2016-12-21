Despite blowout loss last week, Syracuse women’s basketball stays in Top 25

Despite a 105-84 blowout loss to Texas A&M last week, Syracuse (9-4) remains in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the eighth consecutive week of the season. The Orange on Monday afternoon dropped six spots to No. 25 from No. 19 in the Week 8 poll.

SU had won five straight games each by at least 11 points, outscoring opponents by an average of 32.8 points over the streak. Last Tuesday, SU smoked Old Dominion 92-66 in the Florida Sunshine Classic behind 20-point performances from both Alexis Peterson and Brittney Sykes. Last Wednesday, however, four players combined to score more than SU did as a whole and the Aggies made 34 free throws in their 105-84 triumph.

Peterson still leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring. She’s averaging 22.9 points per game after scoring 27 points against ODU and a season-high 34 points in the loss to Texas A&M.

Seven ACC teams are ranked: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 7 Florida State, No. 8 Louisville, No. 11 Miami, No. 15 Duke, No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Syracuse. Four-time defending national champion Connecticut held the top spot.

Syracuse opens conference play on Thursday at No. 8 Louisville.