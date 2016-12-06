Construction update: Schine Student Center doors replaced, renovations made to promenade

The door replacement at the Schine Student Center was completed over Thanksgiving break and renovations continued at a number of other locations on campus, Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Campus Facilities Officer Pete Sala said Monday in his December construction update email to the campus community.

The planned demolition of the Hoople Building was not mentioned in the email. The building, which SU officials originally said would be demolished by early November, is still standing.

In addition to the installation of new doors at Schine, renovations continued over Thanksgiving break on the first floor of Bowne Hall, on the DellPlain residence director apartment and at “a few locations” along the University Place promenade, Sala said in the email.

The Office of Campus Planning, Design and Construction has further construction scheduled to occur over winter break. Those projects include the following:

● Comstock Art Facility: Improvements to the building’s exhaust system are planned in two rooms on the ground floor.

● Flanagan Gymnasium: There will be an elevator constructed that will provide access to both floors of the gym.

● Flint Hall: Infrastructure is in the process of being installed to support a mobile generator that will enable use of necessary electricity during a power outage.

● Goldstein Student Center: Construction of a single-user accessible restroom has started and will continue over break.

● Link Hall: Construction is continuing on an accessible entrance to Link Hall and the entry is scheduled to be open for the start of the spring semester.

● SU Ambulance: Preparations are underway to relocate SU Ambulance from University Avenue to the lower level of Lyman Hall in January 2017.

Additionally, SU’s Physical Plant will be carrying out small-scale construction projects, including Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to Newhouse and the Women’s Building and a remodeling of the Dunkin’ Donuts in Schine and Goldstein student centers.