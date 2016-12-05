5 things happening in Syracuse that students at home are missing

Syracuse University may be practically shut down for semester break and the holiday season, but life off campus still goes on. Here are five things still happening in Syracuse that students home for the holidays are missing.

“Mary Poppins” at The Syracuse Stage

The Stage’s annual holiday-time production is typically the grandest of all their shows, casting both students and professional actors alike. This year’s production crew has made a decisive step forward, making the show more accessible to those with disabilities. In past years, the Stage put on “Peter Pan,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Great Expectations.” The show opened on Nov. 19 and ends Jan. 8.

Angela Fraleigh at the Everson Museum of Art

Daily Orange file photo

The Everson is showing a collection of paintings by Angela Fraleigh. This is the artist’s first major museum exhibition. Entitled “Between Tongue and Tooth,” the Everson is displaying over 30 paintings that showcase Fraleigh’s signature “bravura style that weaves together realism and abstraction,” as described by the museum. Fraleigh herself lives in Texas and is chair of the art department at Moravian College. Alongside Fraleigh’s work, the Everson ran its annual Festival of Trees. Earlier this year, it hosted a gallery called “On My Own Time” specifically for Syracuse amateur artists. “Between Tongue and Teeth” is open until Dec. 31.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” at The Landmark Theatre

Dec. 21 was Landmark’s last showing of the season for the Christmas classic movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Director Frank Capra’s 1946 classic details what life would be like if father and businessman George Bailey (James Stewart) never existed. Fun fact: the movie’s setting, Bedford Falls, is based on two real New York towns: Bedford Hills in Westchester County and Seneca Falls in the Finger Lakes.

Gingerbread Gallery at the Erie Canal Museum

Kelly O’Neill | Staff Illustrator

For 31 years, the Erie Canal Museum has hosted its Gingerbread House gallery, featuring dozens of tiny, edible homes, displayed in a sugary, wintry village. 5,000 to 6,000 guests typically come to see the show each year. The exhibit will be open until Jan. 9.

Rusted Root at The Westcott Theatre

Rusted Root takes a heavy dose of Grateful Dead-influenced folk, and mixes it with traditional musical elements from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The band’s six members have been playing together since 1990, and have released seven full-length studio albums as well as one live album. They are most known for “Send Me On My Way,” which, since 1994, has become synonymous with high school graduations. The band will play the Westcott Dec. 28.