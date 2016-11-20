What to watch with your family this Thanksgiving weekend

Ah, Thanksgiving. The turkey, the football, the family, the political arguments. It’s one of the most delightful holidays of the year, and what’s a good holiday without a good movie? The literal holiday might be over, but the great thing about Thanksgiving is while the day is only on Thursday, the spirit carries over the whole weekend. So while you’re pushing each other for a good Black Friday deal, we can take some time to sit down with family and enjoy some excellent cinema. Here are 3 suggestions, from the movie theater, to Netflix, to your classic DVD.

Let’s All Go to the Movies: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Alright, let’s say you’re getting the family together and heading to the theater. We’re gonna need a movie that can appeal to everyone: boys, girls, old and young. We need a movie that’ll have us excited, and keep discussion high after the film is over. Why, I think there’s one perfect choice, and that’s the newest installment from the Wizarding World, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” This is a movie that has a bit of everything: humor, action, drama and a love story. Thus, if there’s something you like in movies, it’s here. This is a movie that’s mature enough to please the adults, yet is fun enough to please the kids, and we can’t ignore the “Harry Potter” connection. Even if you’ve saw it last week, this is a great one to take your family to, and everyone can bond together in the on screen magic.

When You Wish Upon a Star, Streams Come True: “Titantic”

Alright, this isn’t the happiest movie to watch with your family, but if you have some time to kill, this is nothing short of a winner, clocking in at over 200 minutes. This movie might be almost 20 years old, but it still feels so fresh with each viewing. You can all marvel at how Kate and Leo have grown over the years, and celebrate the first Thanksgiving since Leo has won the Oscar. While there is nothing specifically “holiday” about this movie, something about it really feels right for the Christmas season. Maybe it’s the cold of the iceberg, maybe it’s the great music, maybe it’s the love. But this is a movie that shows a horrible tragedy, and will remind you of everything you have to be thankful of. There’ll be a lot of emotion, but it’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon or evening.

She wants the DVD: “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Alright, if you can find this one on DVD or on iTunes, watch it immediately with your family. This is really the only “Thanksgiving movie” out there, but I wouldn’t want it any other way as it is nothing short of a classic. Again, this movie is great for the entire family, as there are some “mature” jokes, but those will just fly over the heads of little ones while entertaining the older folk. This movie is simply hilarious, as John Candy and Steve Martin make a great pair that I wish we got to see more of. The film packs a surprisingly large emotional punch, but on the way your gut will hurt because you’re laughing so hard. This is a movie you’ll talk about at the Thanksgiving table in years to come, and you can bond with your family over all the great moments. I don’t want to give anything away, but this is a DVD that you can find on the cheap and pop in unassumingly, and your return on investment will be off the charts.